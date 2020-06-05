IMPD investigates double shooting on city’s near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a double shooting on the near northeast side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the scene of the shootings around 4:10 a.m. at East 29th Street and Brouse Avenue, which is a residential area near East 30th Street and North Keystone Avenue.

IMPD says one victim is in critical condition, and the other victim is in stable condition.

Our crew at the scene saw a car riddled with bullet holes, and police tell us they believe the victims were in the car when they were shot.