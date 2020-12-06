IMPD investigates double shooting that sends two to hospital

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Two people were shot on the east side of Indianapolis late Saturday night.

911 operators received a call in reference to a shooting on the 6000 block of Windsor Drive shortly after 11:00 p.m.

Responding officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department ended up finding two males in an apartment complex parking lot, both suffering from gun shot wounds.

IEMS medics arrived and transported both male victims to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

Detectives have some information on the suspected shooter but have released very few details regarding their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or call CRIME STOPPERS of Central Indiana anonymously at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.