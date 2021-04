INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a deadly crash downtown.

Officers were called to the intersection of W. McCarty Street and S. West Street around 9:05 a.m. That’s just south of Lucas Oil Stadium.

It is not known how many cars or people were involved. At least one person is dead.

According to IMPD, West Street is closed between W. Norwood St. and McCarty St.

IMPD is investigating a fatal crash at West/McCarty. West St is closed between Missouri and West. West St is closed between W Norwood St and McCarty St. #TrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/Cf4ei7QDvq — IMPD (@IMPDnews) April 21, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated once there is more information.