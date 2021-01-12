IMPD investigates motive for shooting that killed a 56-year-old man and left a 14-year-old wounded

INDIANAPOLIS– An Indianapolis man is dead and a teenager remains in the hospital following a shooting on Indy’s east side.

Police are still investigating what led up to the deadly shooting on Spencer Avenue, but the death is a sad case of déjà vu for neighbors, because directly across the street six months ago another man was murdered inside his home.

Hearing gunshots Monday night, neighbors on Spencer looked outside and found a man identified by family as 56-year-old James Lewis dead on the front steps of a home.

A 14-year-old boy had also been wounded.

“The kids were out here hysterical. The man was laying on the porch and it was disturbing. It’s just scary what’s going on nowadays,” said neighbor Stephen Dennis.

Stephen doesn’t know what sparked the shooting. Bullets broke the glass front door and left holes in the siding.

The victim’s family says he didn’t actually live at the home, but spent a lot of time there visiting his girlfriend and was no stranger to neighbors.

“They were nice. They were neighbors. We’d watch out for each other. I mean they’d help me out. I’d do what I could to help them out,” said Dennis.

The shooting took place almost exactly six months after Stephen’s other neighbor was found beaten and stabbed to death on a bedroom floor inside this home in early July.

That victim, James Hayden, died just a few days shy of his 47th birthday.

“Having this so close apart, it’s nerve wracking. You don’t know what’s going to happen next,” said Dennis.

A man named Ronald Collins was arrested and charged with the murder on Spencer last year.

Stephen hopes whoever is responsible for the killing Monday is held accountable. He also wishes people would learn to settle their conflicts without violence.

“Take a deep breath and count to ten. Have a little patience. Everybody’s on edge. Chill out,” said Dennis.

So far no arrests have been made from Monday’s shooting.

Anyone with information on that case is still asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.