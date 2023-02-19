INDIANAPOLIS — Before midday Sunday, IMPD homicide detectives had investigated six killings in the mostly abandoned 4000 block of Stratford Court in the Towne & Terrace community since New Year’s Day of 2021.

It was at about noon Sunday that a woman called 911 to report someone told her that a relative was dead in one of the few occupied units along the block.

“Those officers arrived and made contact with the caller who indicated that an adult male was inside that sustained injuries consistent with a gunshot wound,” said IMPD Patrolman William Young. ”Our homicide investigators have arrived. Our East District officers have canvassed the area and are looking to speak with anyone with information in regards to this case.”

The number of occupied homes can be counted on one hand while the total of abandoned units is more than a dozen among four buildings.

The City of Indianapolis has been on a campaign for several years to buy up empty units and demolish dangerous and decrepit buildings.

More than one hundred units at Towne & Terrace and its adjacent community are in the city’s portfolio while investors and private owners hold the titles to approximately 75 more.

Last year, Mayor Hogsett announced the city had more than five million dollars dedicated to the purchase and clean up of the neighborhoods which would also include more lighting and IMPD surveillance cameras.

”I know that our East District officers try to canvass this area or do our beat policing that we normally do. Unfortunately, we’re not sure if this is an isolated incident but that will come out as the investigation continues,” said Young. ”I won’t say it’s a particular neighborhood.

”It is concerning to our officers and more importantly, I believe it is concerning to the community and to the folks that live in this particular area. So that’s why it’s so important for those to give us that information that we need so that we can hold those accountable that are responsible.”

Anyone with information on Sunday’s murder is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.