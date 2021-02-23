IMPD investigates officer-involved shooting on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon on the east side of Indianapolis.

The shooting took place just before 3 p.m. in the 3100 block of Forest Manor Avenue.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says no officers were injured. The incident started as an attempted traffic stop by detectives at 31st and Forest Manor.

A man was shot by an IMPD officer after a brief chase. Witnesses reported hearing multiple shots from different weapons.