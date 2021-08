INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Department is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting on the city’s southeast side.

Just before 2 a.m., IMPD responded to the 6500 block of Knobstone Way for the welfare check of a person. Shortly after arriving on scene, one officer was reportedly shot in the leg.

The officer was transported to the hospital in stable condition. At this time, there is no information on the suspect or what led to the shooting.

This story is developing.