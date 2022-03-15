IMPD continues to investigate the shootings of three people at the Amber Woods Apartments on the city’s far eastside Monday night.

One woman with a bandaged leg was seen limping away from a townhouse with bullet-riddled windows in the 10100 block of John Marshall Drive this morning.

By our count, IMPD has responded to at least a dozen shootings or stabbings at the apartment complex which has left 13 people injured and three dead.

“It should be alarming to everyone. Pastors, business owners, residents. It’s heartbreaking,” said Antonio Patton of MOVE: Men of Vision Empowering. “It’s heartbreaking that it’s a handful of individuals who probably don’t even remotely live on this property.”

IMPD confirms that many of the people it arrests for violent crimes and outstanding warrants are not residents but rather guests of tenants at Amber Woods.

“Most of the majority of the people who have been out here causing problems or are causing trouble have not been tenants,” said Sgt. Tamara Harper. “Some of the people we actually do arrest, and when we actually go after the violent offenders, then sometimes they get back out of jail, and then we’re having to deal with that all over again.”

Harper said that a lack of criminal justice accountability leaves neighbors afraid to cooperate with the police.

“I would definitely say it’s fear,” she said. “Being afraid, not knowing if someone is gonna try to come after them or not because they sometimes see people get arrested and then they see them again.”

Harper said IMPD is on the Amber Wood property on a daily basis.

“Sometimes we have officers out here who are on the Community Resource Unit. They ride bikes or we have officers who will come out here and patrol. Our Violence Reduction Team comes out here and does a lot of work as well trying to go after the violent offenders and the violent targets.”

Harper listed her IMPD email as 30652@indy.gov for any resident willing to anonymously share tips.

Patton said he heard about the Monday shootings following a prayer group session this morning.

“We’re definitely calling out for the men. We need the men to show up,” he said. “If we can get some of these kings to step up, get out here, cuz these young men and young women are looking for kings who will take a rightful seat on the throne and do what they’re supposed to be doing in our community.”