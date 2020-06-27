1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after two people were shot on Indy’s northeast side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 4100 block of North Brentwood Drive around 10:40 p.m. Friday night.

When officers arrived, they found two adult males suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital in serious but stable condition.

Investigators say they currently don’t have any suspects and no arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or call CRIME STOPPERS of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.