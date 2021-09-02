IMPD investigating after person critically wounded in shooting on Indy’s near northwest side

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Generic police lights

(file/MGN photo)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting on Indy’s near northwest side that left one person critically wounded Thursday night.

The IMPD said officers responded to a reported shooting in the 800 block of Eugene Street around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they found a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story. We will provide additional details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Indy Now

Latest News

More News