INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a person showed up to the hospital critically wounded.

The IMPD said someone showed up at Eskenazi Hospital with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. Police say this shooting is connected with a shooting in the 100 block of North Arsenal Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing as of the time of this report. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 317-262-8477.