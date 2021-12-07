IMPD investigating after postal carrier robbed at gunpoint

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a postal carrier was robbed at gunpoint Monday.

The IMPD said the robbery happened in the 1400 block of Anniston Street just after 5 p.m. Tuesday. During the robbery, a police report indicates 12 items of mail were stolen from a USPS carrier.

While the US Postal Inspector could not discuss details about the robbery, they sent out a statement reading in part:

Although the incidence of robberies is low, Postal Inspectors take each one very seriously. Because protecting the Postal Service and its employees is the core mission of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, robbery investigations receive the highest level of response and attention. The safety and well-being of Postal Service employees is a top priority for the Postal Inspection Service, and we strongly feel that no employee should have to work in an atmosphere of fear and intimidation. Postal Service employees work tirelessly throughout the year to ensure customers receive their package deliveries and correspondence, and as such, we need the community’s assistance in ensuring Postal Service employees are able to perform their job duties safely. Justin Adams, U.S. Postal Inspector

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact 877-876-2455 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.