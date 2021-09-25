IMPD investigating after three found dead in Garfield Park neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after three people were found dead on Indy’s Garfield Park-South neighborhood.

At a little before 2:30, officers responded to a death investigation at the East Street area across from Columbia Park. After arriving at the scene, IMPD found three people who were pronounced deceased by Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services.

Homicide detectives are currently on the scene investigating further.

This is a developing situation. We will provide additional information as it becomes available.

