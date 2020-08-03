IMPD investigating after two people shot on Indy’s east side

The scene on E. 34th Street where two people were shot on Sunday.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An investigation is underway after police say two people were shot on Indy’s east side.

According to police, the shooting occurred around 7:45 p.m. in the 8400 block of E. 34th Street, not far from the intersection of E. 34th Street and N. Franklin Road.

Police say officers located two individuals suffering from injuries consistent with gunshot wounds at the scene.

At this time, the police have the victims conditions listed as “awake and breathing.”

This makes three people shot within an hour in Indianapolis as police responded to 3300 N. High School Road on the city’s west side at around 7:10 p.m. where a woman was shot and sent to the hospital in stable condition.

All together, there have been five people shot since 3 p.m. in Indianapolis on Sunday. A hospital walk in occurred earlier this afternoon along with a person being shot on N. Lesley Avenue on Indy’s east side. Neither were listed as serious injury.

This story will be updated once more information is released.