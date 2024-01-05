INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a vehicle crashed into a residence located on Indy’s near south side early Friday afternoon.

Firefighters with the Indianapolis Fire Department were dispatched around 1:08 p.m. to the 2000 block of Shelby Street after receiving reports that a personal injury accident had taken place in the area and possible entrapment.

IFD said the driver of the vehicle managed to evacuate the car before authorities arrived at the scene. The driver was then transported to Eskenazi Hospital for medical treatment. IFD did not provide an update on the driver’s last known condition.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is leading an investigation into the incident.