The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a fatal shooting Friday.

Officers were called to the 4500 block of Park Forest Court just after 2 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. He passed away Friday evening.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact Detective Matthew Melkey at Matthew.Melkey@Indy.Gov or call (317)327-3475.