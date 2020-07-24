IMPD investigating deadly crash involving bicyclist

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is investigating a deadly crash involving bicyclist on the city’s near northwest side Friday morning.

According to IMPD, around 5:43 a.m. on July 24, officers arrived at the intersection of Lafayette Road and Tibbs Avenue and found a man down in the street who had been struck by a 2006 Dodge Charger while riding his bicycle.

Police said the man was unresponsive and medics were requested. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the striking vehicle remained on scene. Police said he was taken to Eskenazi Hospital for a blood draw which he consented to. The results are pending.

IMPD requested a Fatal Certified Accident Investigator to follow up with the investigation.