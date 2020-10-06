Motorcyclist dies in crash on southeast side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – A deadly crash involving a motorcycle is under investigation on the southeast side of Indianapolis.

IMPD said the crash happened near East Raymond Street and South Oxford Street Tuesday morning.

The initial investigation showed the motorcycle was heading eastbound; a Chrysler heading northbound turned west, causing the motorcycle to hit the side of the car.

The motorcyclist died at the scene, police said.

The driver of the car was cooperating with the investigation and was taken for a blood draw, which is standard procedure in fatal crashes.