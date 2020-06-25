IMPD investigating deadly hit-and-run on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is investigating a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian Wednesday night.

According to IMPD investigators, just before 11:45 p.m. on June 24, an adult female pedestrian was crossing East 30th Street from north to south in the 4000 block.

The woman was struck by an unknown vehicle while crossing.

Investigators said it appears the woman was attempting to get back up when she was struck again and ran over by another unknown vehicle.

Both vehicles fled and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD said the investigation still ongoing.