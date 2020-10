INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is investigating a deadly stabbing on the city’s north side.

Officers were dispatched to a business at 120 W. 38th St. around noon Sunday, on a report of a stabbing.

IMPD reported a man in his 40’s or 50’s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story and will be updated.