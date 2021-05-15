IMPD investigating deadly shooting on Indy’s near southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a man was killed in a shooting Friday afternoon.

The IMPD said the shooting happened just after 1:30 p.m. in the area of S. State Avenue & E. Pleasant Run Pkwy S. on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition where he died several hours after arrival.

The IMPD said once the man was pronounced dead homicide detectives took over the investigation. The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency responded to assist in identifying and collecting potential forensic evidence. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will be assisting and will determine the exact manner and cause of death. The MCCO will release the names of the decedents once proper next-of-kin notification has been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.