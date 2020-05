INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A person was shot and killed on the near west side of Indianapolis early Saturday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the shooting that occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. near the 300 block of South Harris Street.

A person was taken to a nearby hospital but pronounced dead a short time later.

