INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A deadly stabbing is under investigation on Indy’s south side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police say the stabbing occurred shortly after 7 p.m. in the 3200 block of S. Oxford Street.

Little information has been released at this time, but police did confirm the victim did not survive their injuries.

An investigation is ongoing as police scour the area for witnesses and leads.

This story will be updated once more information is released.