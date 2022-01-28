IMPD investigating deadly west side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed late Thursday on the city’s west side.

It happened in the 200 block of Bertha Court, where officers responded on a report of a person shot. Police say an adult male was located with at least one gunshot wound. It’s believed that the victim was mortally wounded while in the driveway of a home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police that they saw a dark-colored Saturn sedan in the area at the time of the shooting.