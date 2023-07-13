INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a body was found in an alley on Indy’s near east side.

Officers responded to the block of 300 Villa Ave and found a person in an alley non-responsive with injuries consistent with trauma.

The investigators confirmed that the victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the homicide unit is responding to the scene.

This is breaking news and FOX59/CBS4 will keep you updated when additional information becomes available.