IMPD investigating death on Indy’s southeast side as a homicide

The scene in the 4900 block of S. Emerson Avenue where a man was found and pronounced dead. Police are investigating the death as a homicide.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A death investigation on Indianapolis’s southeast side is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police say officers were called to the scene in the 4900 block of S. Emerson Avenue around 4 p.m. where an adult man was found outside of a vehicle. Several individuals were around the downed man, according to police, attempting to give him CPR.

Indianapolis EMS were called and the man was pronounced dead. Police say officers were originally called to the S. Emerson Avenue scene for a report of a person shot, but could not confirm the deceased had died from a gunshot wound.

Police say the cause of death and manner of injury to the deceased would have to be determine by the coroner after an autopsy.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, however, according to IMPD.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317.262.TIPS (8477) .