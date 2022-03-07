INDIANAPOLIS — A call about a person shot Monday night led Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) to find two people dead at an east side park.

Officers were called out to the 8700 block of East 35th Street around 9:30 p.m. There they found two people shot and killed.

The victims’ bodies were found by police in Dubarry Park on Indy’s east side.

At this time they have not given further details about the victims.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.