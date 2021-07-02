IMPD investigating double shooting on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a shooting on Indy’s east side left two people wounded Friday afternoon.

The IMPD said officers responded to the area of East 38th Street and N. Post Rd just before 5 p.m. Friday on a report of a person shot. When officers arrived they found two people with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The victims were transported to an area hospital where one person was listed in critical condition. Police did not have a condition on the second victim as of the time of this report.

This is a developing story. We will provide additional details as they become available.