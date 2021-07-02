IMPD investigating double shooting on Indy’s east side

News
Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a shooting on Indy’s east side left two people wounded Friday afternoon.

The IMPD said officers responded to the area of East 38th Street and N. Post Rd just before 5 p.m. Friday on a report of a person shot. When officers arrived they found two people with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The victims were transported to an area hospital where one person was listed in critical condition. Police did not have a condition on the second victim as of the time of this report.

This is a developing story. We will provide additional details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News