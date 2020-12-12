IMPD investigating double shooting outside bar downtown

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot in downtown Indianapolis early Saturday morning.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metro Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Meridian Street shortly after 2:00 a.m. in reference to the shooting.

After arriving, officers ended up locating two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medics transported both victims to the hospital where they were admitted in serious and good conditions.

Investigators say it appears gun fire erupted as a large crowd were leaving a bar.

No arrests have been made and detectives are searching for additional witnesses who might have heard or seen anything.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.