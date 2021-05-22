IMPD investigate shots fired near Colts playground on Canal Walk

INDIANAPOLIS — After originally reporting a person shot, police quickly retracted their statement to say officers responded to a shots fired call near the Colts Canal Playspace in downtown Indy and found an injured person.

While originally the police believed the victim’s wounds to be the result of a gunshot, police now say the injury is not believed to be the result of a shooting.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the report of shots fired near the Colts playground located along the Canal Walk at 11:36 p.m. and the initial injuries led them to believe the victim had been shot.

Further investigation made them retract that initial statement.