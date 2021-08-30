IMPD investigating fatal accident on Indy’s southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A deadly accident is under investigation on Indy’s southwest side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash occurred on the 7100 block of Kentucky Avenue Monday afternoon.

Police say Kentucky Avenue is closed between Ameriplex and County Road 900 S. Police advise drivers to found another route.

Police have confirmed the accident involves a fatality, but at this time no additional information has been released.

This article will be updated once more information has been gathered.