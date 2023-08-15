INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist dead early Tuesday evening on Indy’s east side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday to E. 12 Street and N. Arlington Avenue in response to reports of a personal injury accident.

Officers discovered a male lying unresponsive in the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motorcyclist was driving southbound on Arlington Avenue when it struck a Dodge Durango as the vehicle was turning from northbound Arlington to westbound E. 12th Street. IMPD also noted that the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet when the crash occurred.

The driver of the Durango remained at the scene of the crash.