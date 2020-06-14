IMPD investigating fatal shooting on near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Indy’s near northeast side on Saturday evening.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to a person shot run at around 8:20 p.m. in the 3000 block of Eastern Avenue, not far from the intersection of 30th and Keystone.

Police say once officers arrived on scene they discovered an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police believe the shooting occurred outside the home.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he succumed to his injuries, police say.

At this time, investigators are speaking with witnesses to try and gather more information about what occurred and who a suspect may be.

This is the second shooting this evening in that area. Earlier this afternoon, around 3 p.m., police were on scene of a non-fatal shooting only one mile away near 30th and Sherman.