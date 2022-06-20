Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating a person who was found dead at the Marion County Adult Detention Center (ADC) late Sunday night.

Investigators were called to the facility at 695 Justice Way by Marion County Sheriff’s Office authorities in response to a homicide at the ADC. Police say that based upon their initial investigation, detectives are confident the adult male inmate was assaulted and killed by another adult male inmate.

IMPD is responsible for the criminal investigation, and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office holds responsibility for related circumstances involving the jail facility and inmates.

An update on this homicide investigation is expected later today.