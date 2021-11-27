IMPD investigating man found dead on south side

INDIANAPOLIS -The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead on the city’s south side.

Officers responded to an incomplete 9-1-1 call on Harlan Street just after 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning. When they arrived, they located a man with gunshot wounds.

No suspect information has been provided. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers or call the IMPD Homicide Branch.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.