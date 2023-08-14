INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office has ruled a man’s death a homicide after he was assaulted on Indy’s near south side last week.

IMPD said a homicide detective went to Eskenazi Hospital on Aug. 9 in response to a deceased male whose cause of death was unknown at the time.

Further investigation revealed that the victim was assaulted the previous day near a residence located in the 1600 block of S. Talbott Street.

IMPD said the victim did not immediately seek medical attention or contact the police after being assaulted. The man reportedly visited the hospital later on Aug. 8 before passing away from his injuries the following day.

The coroner’s office has not released the name of the victim at this time.

Anyone with information related to the homicide is encouraged to contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.