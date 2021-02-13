IMPD investigating 4 people shot on northeast side; 2 critically injured

The scene at 38th and Sherman where multiple people were shot on Saturday night.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after multiple people were shot while sitting in their vehicle at the intersection of 38th Street and N. Sherman Drive.

According to police, the shooting occurred around 11:05 p.m. in the 3800 block of N. Sherman Drive.

Police confirmed that three juveniles and one adult were in the vehicle when a light colored sedan pulled up alongside them and opened fire.

Police said two of the juveniles are in critical condition as a result of the shooting, while the other juvenile is in serious condition.

The adult victim is said to be in stable condition.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).