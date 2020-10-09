Deaths of woman, boy in July fire being investigated as murder-suicide

Above video: FOX59 News report from July 15

INDIANAPOLIS — A deadly July fire on the city’s west side is now being investigated as a murder-suicide, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD).

According to IMPD, around 7:51 a.m. on July 15, detectives were sent to the 6500 block of Lupine Terrace on report of an apartment fire with a deceased woman and an injured juvenile male.

Police said the woman, identified as Keiyonna Jones, 43, died at an area hospital as a result of the injuries sustained in the fire, and her death was ruled a suicide by the Marion County Coroner’s Office.

As previously reported, the injured juvenile identified as Jeremiah Vinson, 12, was also taken to the hospital and died from his injuries on July 17 at Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health.

Detectives and the coroner’s office determined the death of the juvenile to be a homicide.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, though they are not looking for any further suspects.

The Indianapolis Fire Department told FOX59 at the time that a 26-year-old man was also injured in the fire and treated for smoke inhalation, and 16 people were displaced from their homes as a result of the fire.

Anyone with any further information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475, Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477), or visit CrimeTips.org to submit an anonymous web tip.