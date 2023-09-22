INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are in critical condition after being shot by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department SWAT officers Friday night in downtown Indy near Lucas Oil Stadium.

IMPD Ofc. William Young said the shooting reportedly occurred when officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 500 block of S. Missouri Street. The shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. Friday.

This led to an exchange of gunfire that resulted in one man and one woman being shot, Young said. Both were transported to area hospitals in critical condition. Young also confirmed that no events were happening in the area at the time of the shooting.

IMPD is not currently looking for any other suspects in connection to the incident. Investigators are still canvassing the downtown scene to gather more evidence.

IMPD said no officers were injured during the encounter.

This marks the fifth officer-involved shooting in Indianapolis since the start of August.

A man wielding a machete was shot and killed on Aug. 27 following an hours-long standoff. Before that, an officer shot and killed 49-year-old Gary Dwayne Harrell on Aug. 3 as he ran away during a traffic stop armed with a weapon in his hand.

24-year-old Brandon Ramirez was shot by officers on Sept. 1 during a break-in at a business on Indy’s south side that also resulted in a police K9 being stabbed. Just this week, Eric Taylor was shot and killed by an IMPD officer on Sept. 19 after police say he ignored commands to drop his weapon and threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend and her kids.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.