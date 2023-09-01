INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on Indy’s near south side Friday night.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that an officer-involved shooting took place shortly after 8:30 p.m. at the 100 block of W. Raymond Street. It is unclear at this time what type of call officers were initially responding to before the officer-involved shooting occurred.

IMPD confirmed no officers were injured during the incident.

This marks the third officer-involved shooting in Indianapolis since the start of August.

A man wielding a machete was shot and killed on Aug. 27 following an hours-long standoff. Before that, an officer shot and killed 49-year-old Gary Dwayne Harrell on Aug. 3 as he ran away during a traffic stop armed with a weapon in his hand.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.