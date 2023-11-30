INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting Thursday night on Indy’s south side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed shortly after 8 p.m. that officers were involved in a shooting at the 4900 block of Knights Way. No officers were injured during the incident, IMPD said.

No other information was immediately provided.

Thursday’s incident also marks the 17th officer-involved shooting that IMPD has been involved in so far in 2023, with nine of those resulting in fatalities.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.