IMPD investigating reported armed robbery at northeast side Kroger

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is investigating a reported armed robbery at a Kroger store on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

IMPD said on Sunday around 10:45 p.m. officers were sent to the Kroger at 5810 E. 71st Street, near Binford Boulevard, to investigate a report of a robbery. A cashier told police a man came in to the checkout lane and asked for change. The cashier opened the register to make change, and the man showed a handgun and demanded money.

“The associate did everything she was supposed to do and backed away,” said Kroger spokesperson Eric Halvorson.

The employee told police the man grabbed cash from the drawer and walked out of the store in an unknown direction. It’s not known whether the robber eventually ran to a vehicle or made his getaway on foot.

“There were no injuries, so we’re happy to say that there was nothing worse than just the fear that might come up from something like that,” Halvorson said. “We’ve decided to offer counseling to the associate involved or anyone else who might be disturbed by what happened.”

Like most large grocery stores, IMPD respond to theft and shoplifting calls at the Kroger location several times every month. However, IMPD records show this is the first armed robbery at this store since 2016.

“We just hate the fact that anybody is going to be threatened with bodily harm over what may prove to be a small amount of dollars,” Halvorson said. “It wasn’t worth the effort.”

Kroger security and loss prevention officials spent Monday gathering information and in-store video footage to share with IMPD robbery detectives.

“We just hope the police are able to match the face with the video and then can put this person behind bars,” Halvorson said.