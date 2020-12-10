IMPD investigating second homicide within 6 hours

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating another homicide Thursday morning.

Police said they got a call about a person down around 8:20 a.m. in the area of 1900 Houston Street on the east side.

They confirmed the male victim was already dead by the officers arrived at the crime scene and described the body as having “trauma.”

Officers said a passerby actually found the body of a man on the sidewalk. They said it is possible the victim had been there overnight.

This is the second homicide of the day.

Around 3 a.m., a man was shot and killed on the city’s west side.

If you know anything about either incident, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.