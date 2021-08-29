IMPD Investigating Shooting in North Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a person was shot several times in North Indianapolis early Sunday morning.

IMPD said they received a call around 3:30a.m. about a shooting on Eugene Street. When officers arrived, they found a man in his early twenties with several gun shot wounds.

The victim was subsequently sent to the hospital and is currently in critical condition. Officers also announced that they have located a suspect, also in their early twenties. They are being questioned at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.