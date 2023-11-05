INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting incident on the northeast side of the Circle City.

According to a media notification from IMPD, officers responded to the 7300 block of Railhead Court on a report of a person shot. The person was later transported to Community North Hospital.

While they were at Community North Hospital, IMPD officers learned of another person shot in the 7300 block of Clearvista Drive. Officers reported that they later found the person at Community Rehabilitation Hospital North.

IMPD confirmed that the person who was shot on Railhead Court is currently in critical condition. Police reported that the person they found on Clearvista Drive was pronounced dead after being transported from the rehab center to Community North Hospital.

IMPD indicated that the person shot in the 7300 block of Railhead Court was self-transported to Community North Hospital. Police followed the car they believed the injured person was in from the scene to the hospital.

When the person arrived at Community North Hospital, IMPD confirmed that they had been shot.

At the time of this article’s publication, IMPD could not confirm whether or not the Railhead Court and Clearvista Drive incidents are related.

