IMPD investigating shooting involving an officer on the south side

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway on Indy’s south side into a shooting that involved a police officer.

IMPD said the incident happened in the 2200 block of Graves Light Drive around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

An officer responded to a call about the theft of a vehicle.

When they approached what was believed to be the suspect, the officer fired one shot.

At this time IMPD said it doesn’t have knowledge of anyone being struck.

No suspect is in custody at this time.

An officer was checked out at the scene for minor injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes in.