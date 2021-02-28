IMPD investigating shooting near Monument Circle

Scene of shooting investigation on the 100 block E. Market St.

INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting investigation is underway in downtown Indianapolis after at least one individual was shot near Monument Circle.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred shortly after midnight in the 100 block of E. Market Street, not far from Monument Circle.

Police say at least one person has been shot at this time and listed the victim as critical condition.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

This story will be updated once more information is released.