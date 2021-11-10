East side shooting leaves man in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators are on the scene of a shooting that left one person in critical condition Wednesday evening.

Officers were called out on a report of a person shot at East Washington Street and North Linwood Avenue just before 6 p.m.

IMPD says a 42-year-old man was shot twice inside of a car, then walked over to another area where he was found.

He was taken to Methodist Hospital and is said to be in critical condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.