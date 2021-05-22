IMPD investigating shooting on south side, 1 injured

INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting investigation is underway on Indy’s south side which has left one person injured.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, police responded to S. Harding Street near I-465 at around 8:50 p.m. where officers found a victim with injuries consistent of gunshot wounds near the Motel 6.

Police say the victim was shot in the calf and was in good condition.

No arrest has been made at this time as police say the suspect fled the scene following the shooting.

Police closed the Motel 6 during investigation.

Investigators are unsure at exactly what transpired to cause the shooting, as both witness statements and victim’s statement were inconsistent.

The investigation is ongoing.