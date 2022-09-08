INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are in the hospital tonight after a shooting on the north side that happened just before 9:30 p.m.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed a call came in around 9:25 p.m. about a person shot in the 200 block of West 38th Street, near the intersection with North Capitol Avenue.

Two people were found shot, both were taken to the hospital. According to police one victim was in stable condition but the other is listed in critical condition.

At this time no information about the victims or a possible suspect has been released.

If anyone has detail that may help investigators, they can call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.